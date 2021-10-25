© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Current Events 102521 - A Word of Encouragement!
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • October 25, 2021
Just a little word to all who are seeing things come to an end in this scripted movie. We now know more about the truth, about ourselves, about relationships, and about our God. Just a small celebration regarding the Good News of Christ's finished work and a reason to stay vigilant regarding the signs being revealed around us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.