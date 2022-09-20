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HILARY FORDWICH PEGS LEMONHEAD🍋🍆😲 ON AIR!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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38 views • September 20, 2022

WATCH: CNN's Don Lemon IMMEDIATELY regretted telling British commentator Hilary Fordwich that the royal family should pay reparations

https://notthebee.com/article/watch-cnns-don-lemon-immediately-regretted-telling-british-commentator-hilary-fordwich-that-the-royal-family-should-pay-reparations

Joel Abbott
Sep 20, 2022 · NottheBee.com

So CNN was out there trying to frame wealthy white people as horrible racists to advance the Marxist cause – you know, like they do – and this happened:

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1572145367512190978?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1572145367512190978%7Ctwgr%5Eaf74128dff2df258ddda78502a31bef333364b68%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnotthebee.com%2Farticle%2Fwatch-cnns-don-lemon-immediately-regretted-telling-british-commentator-hilary-fordwich-that-the-royal-family-should-pay-reparations

I think I saw Lemon's soul leave his body at about the minute mark. 😭

The slavery and tyranny of England and the Crown isn't unique in world history. The unimaginable thing was that they actually banned slavery, unlike any civilization on any continent of the world up till that point. The world is now more free than any point in world history because of it.

Here's some great info about the amazing William Wilberforce, by the way!
https://fee.org/articles/you-can-never-again-say-you-did-not-know/

I'll leave you with this clip from the 2006 movie Amazing Grace, where Wilberforce talks with his mentor John Newton, the slaver who wrote the famous hymn:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uss1TwBeB7I

https://forums.mixedmartialarts.com/t/don-lemon-and-cnn-panel-mock-trump-supporters/2809252

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11231183/Don-Lemon-stunned-silence-royal-commentator-says-African-kings-pay-reparations.html

Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was stunned into silence after a royal commentator told him the bloodline of African chiefs who sold their people into slavery should pay reparations

Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on Monday - the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The CNN anchor suggested the British royal family should pay reparations

The Queen's funeral: All the latest Royal Family news and coverage
By VANESSA SERNA FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

PUBLISHED: 11:56 EDT, 20 September 2022 | UPDATED: 13:44 EDT, 20 September 2022

Keywords
cnnqueen elizabethroyal familydon lemonreparationsfuneralwilliam wilberforcelemonheadhilary fordwichpegged
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