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🔴Polish Doctor Mocks Anti-Vaxxers While Getting Experimental COVID Jab, Dies Days Later
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300 views • March 06, 2021
I do not speak his language, but translators have said this is what he said before taking the experimental injection. If you have any corrections, please leave a comment.
“Vaccinate yourself to protect yourself, your loved ones, friends and also patients. And to mention quickly I have info for anti-vaxxers and anti-coviders if you want to contact Bill Gates you can do this through me. I can also provide for you from my organism the 5G network. I am sorry I hadn’t spoke for a bit but I was just getting autism.”
The evidence of Dr. Rogiewicz’s death can be found here: http://nekrologi.wyborcza.pl/0,11,,504496,Witold-Rogiewicz-kondolencje.html
His VIP Clinic website wrote (translation):
At night, our Friend and Collaborator, Dr. Witold Rogiewicz, suddenly passed away. We are devastated by this news. We send our deepest sympathy to the family he loved very much. We cannot believe … ☹ Witek, we will miss you very much.
https://SILVIEW.media
“Vaccinate yourself to protect yourself, your loved ones, friends and also patients. And to mention quickly I have info for anti-vaxxers and anti-coviders if you want to contact Bill Gates you can do this through me. I can also provide for you from my organism the 5G network. I am sorry I hadn’t spoke for a bit but I was just getting autism.”
The evidence of Dr. Rogiewicz’s death can be found here: http://nekrologi.wyborcza.pl/0,11,,504496,Witold-Rogiewicz-kondolencje.html
His VIP Clinic website wrote (translation):
At night, our Friend and Collaborator, Dr. Witold Rogiewicz, suddenly passed away. We are devastated by this news. We send our deepest sympathy to the family he loved very much. We cannot believe … ☹ Witek, we will miss you very much.
https://SILVIEW.media
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