🌟 Discover The Secrets 0f The Mind! 🧠✨

🔍 Ever wondered what makes up a mental status exam? 🤔 Unveil the fascinating world of human cognition and emotions with us! 💭💖
📋Dr. Morris D. Bell, Senior Research Scientist in Psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine, joins us to explain the essential components of a normal mental status exam! 👥📋
https://bit.ly/3M9vn8A
Uncover the hidden gems of motivation, interest, and crystal-clear thinking abilities. 🌈🤩
✅ But wait, there's more! We'll also delve into the captivating realm of positive and negative symptoms. 🌟😮 Brace yourself for mind-bending delusions and hallucinations, the positive indications of illness. 🚀💥
💔 On the flip side, discover the absence of behaviors that should be present in a mental status: the enigmatic negative symptoms. Witness the loss of motivation, insight, and the difficulty to pay attention. 🚫💔
🎧 💡 Ready to explore further? Dive into the full episode and unlock the secrets of the human mind! 📲💡
Click the link in our bio or find it in the description above. 🌐🔗
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.