Russia stands for the sovereignty of Libya - President Putin
Libya asks Russia to help withdraw all foreign troops from its country
🗣 "We appeal to our friends in the Russian leadership and our friends in African countries to help us withdraw all foreign troops from our territory," Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed al-Menfi said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit, addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin
