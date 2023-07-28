Create New Account
Russia Stands for the Sovereignty of Libya - President Putin
Russia stands for the sovereignty of Libya - President Putin

Libya asks Russia to help withdraw all foreign troops from its country

🗣 "We appeal to our friends in the Russian leadership and our friends in African countries to help us withdraw all foreign troops from our territory," Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed al-Menfi said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit, addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin


