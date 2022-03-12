What is Aromatherapy?

Visit our website for natural solutions to common medical conditions: www.holisticnaturale.conAromatherapy is a holistic health therapy which uses the natural oils extracted from plants (essential oils) to enhance psychological and physical wellbeing.Aromatherapy is one of the most popular complementary therapies and is usually used to relieve a variety of conditions, including pain relief, mood enhancement and increased cognitive function. It is especially beneficial for relieving stress-related symptoms such as headaches, insomnia and anxiety.Aromatherapy is most commonly used though the sense of smell where it stimulates the brain, but it can also be absorbed through the skin, usually via an aromatherapy massage where it promotes whole body healing.Aromatherapy massages are incredibly relaxing, bringing together the powerful benefits of both aromatherapy and massage. The psychological benefits of an aromatherapy massage include, mood improvement (as physical touch causes the release of our happy hormones), promotes relaxation (by reducing stress and improving your sense of well-being) and reduction of nervous tension.The physical benefits of an aromatherapy massage include, improved circulation (which promotes healing), increased lymphatic drainage (which helps reduce fluid and toxin build-up), and reduces muscle tension (which induces relaxation).Aromatherapy has been shown to be very effective for treatments of the body and mind. It has been practiced from ancient times to cure various ailments and is still, to this day, very popular for treating these same ailments, as well as treating newer ailments of our times, such as stress and anxiety.This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions: