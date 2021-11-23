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WHY JAVIDS NEW 'DEADLY' VARIANT IS A LIE, Eminent Virologist, Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, and Variants
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91 views • November 23, 2021
WHY JAVIDS NEW 'DEADLY' VARIANT IS A LIE, Eminent Virologist, Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, and Variants
See the other 9 episodes of Dr Sucharit Bhakdi Interview at Rumble
https://rumble.com/vm41s3-8-of-10-planet-lockdown-dr-sucharit-bhakdi-our-immunity-and-variants.html
Full credit to Planet Lockdown.
The 'virus' (if it exists) is not new like governments around the world are telling us, they are reminisce of ancient, very old viruses. Our immune responses already recognise it. They did experiments with monkeys but couldn't infect them so those tests failed.
This sit down interview with Sucharit Bhakdi about the current situation we find ourselves in. He is the most cited microbiologist in German academic history, an authority if there ever was one Shocked by the events of this year, he is speaking out about the scientific fallacies and human rights abuses at work now.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
See the other 9 episodes of Dr Sucharit Bhakdi Interview at Rumble
https://rumble.com/vm41s3-8-of-10-planet-lockdown-dr-sucharit-bhakdi-our-immunity-and-variants.html
Full credit to Planet Lockdown.
The 'virus' (if it exists) is not new like governments around the world are telling us, they are reminisce of ancient, very old viruses. Our immune responses already recognise it. They did experiments with monkeys but couldn't infect them so those tests failed.
This sit down interview with Sucharit Bhakdi about the current situation we find ourselves in. He is the most cited microbiologist in German academic history, an authority if there ever was one Shocked by the events of this year, he is speaking out about the scientific fallacies and human rights abuses at work now.
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
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