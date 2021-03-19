Scooby Doo Exposes Culprits Behind the Plandemic **

** (Opinion) Due to President Trump’s refusal to defend our Constitutional Republic, America will officially be enemy occupied by the Globalist Deep State traitors that have embedded themselves amongst us. Former President Trump should be considered a traitor to our Republic and the people of the United States due to his inaction to defend America against enemies foreign and domestic. Thus far he has betrayed all loyal patriots and supporters who have backed and fought for our republic during his presidency. His betrayal has placed targets on the heads of all Americans loyal to the Constitutional Republic.

The Globalist China backed Deep State traitors to the republic have all been exposed by Trump during his administration, to no avail. Their crimes against our Constitutional Republic will go unpunished with the swearing in of the Globalist Whore, China Joe. The American People and President Trump have allowed the 2020 Presidential Election fraud to go unchallenged thereby setting the stage for the demise of our Constitutional Republic.

The Deep State traitors have now placed themselves on a pedestal Above The Law. Their total control of all three branches of government and the implementation of draconian Executive Orders will surrender our Freedoms and Liberties to the Globalist Elite.

To make matters worse, both Globalist and Sovereigns are attempting to take credit for the implementation of “Operation Warp Speed”. Bill gates and the Globalists are all laughing to the bank as people all over the planet are suffering due to the adverse side effects of the Injectable Synthetic Pathogen they refer to as a vaccine for the Covid-19 virus.

“Operation Warp Speed “is President Trump’s turd in the punchbowl. His attempts to “Make America Great Again” have failed not only because of his failure to act accordingly to bring these government traitors to justice during the 2020 Election Fraud, but also because he has unleashed a deadly pestilence upon the Earth with the aid of Globalist Elites.

Globalist Elites, with the aid of President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” have released a deadly bio-weapon. This bio-weapon has been presented in the guise of a vaccine for the Covid-19 virus. Their agenda is to depopulate most of humanity upon the Earth. This is the ultimate betrayal of Humans on Planet Earth. This clearly indicates that President Trump is collaborating with the Globalist Elite in their efforts

Evidence has surfaced that this so called Covid vaccine is a deadly bio-weapon that is already killing or irreparably damaging people by the thousands. Millions have already been injected with this deadly pathogen. Individuals not immediately affected will suffer deadly results caused by this bio-weapon in the coming months and years.

It’s time to take action against this deadly Trans humanistic Globalist Agenda. We all need to alert people of the dangers this injectable synthetic pathogen poses before it’s too late. We should not allow ourselves to go silently into the night. We must all save our souls from the abomination they have released upon us if humanity is to survive.