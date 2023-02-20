Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Torben Sondergaard: Why Is He in Detention?
38 views
channel image
Not Serving two Masters
Published 18 hours ago |

The leader of the Last Reformation movement, Torben Sondergaard been in a US detention center since June 2022. His supporters are crying injustice over this fact. Claiming it to be religious persecution. Certainly, some of the lies being told about Torben are ridiculous. Despite our differences with regard to the teachings of Jesus, this video is an expression of our sympathy for what Torben is experiencing, and to show the rest of you viewers what you should expect to live through if you were to join the rest of us in living by faith in obedience to Jesus.

Keywords
persecutiontorben sondergaardlast reformation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket