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Musk Warns about Economy as Bilderbergs Gather in DC 6.3
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
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30 views • June 03, 2022
Featured Content:

RYAN

Kash Patel Suggests Durham Trials Should Take Place Outside Compromised DC
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/kash-patel-suggests-durham-trials-should-take-place-outside-compromised-dc/

Food Shortages, Fuel Prices, and Inflation are All Products of Globalist Policy
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/oped-food-shortages-fuel-prices-and-inflation-are-all-products-of-globalist-policy/

Secret Summit: Bilderberg Group Meets in DC
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/secret-summit-bilderberg-group-meets-in-dc/

JUSTIN

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Elon Musk To Slash Tesla Jobs, Has "Super Bad Feeling" About Economy
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WATCH: Activist Confronts Beto O’Rourke For “Exploiting Dead Children” (VIDEO)
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Rapidfire

New study links COVID vaccines to 25% increase in cardiac arrest for both males & females
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/328529

Gas Prices Hit New Record of $4.71 Per Gallon, Impacting All Americans
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/gas-prices-hit-new-record-4-71-per-gallon-impacting-americans/

Harvey Weinstein Loses Appeal Of Conviction In New York Case
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“How dare you—You arrogant people!” Rep. Louie Gohmert RIPS INTO gun control freak and Former Boyfriend of Chinese Spy Eric Swalwell [VIDEO]
https://100percentfedup.com/how-dare-you-you-arrogant-people-rep-louie-gohmert-rips-into-gun-control-freak-and-former-boyfriend-of-chinese-spy-eric-swalwell-video/

Lawsuits Increase Against Companies that Collect “Voiceprints” (Amazon, American Airlines, Google, McDonald’s)
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/06/lawsuits-increase-against-companies-that-collect-voiceprints-amazon-american-airlines-google-mcdonalds.html

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Book of the Week
• Climategate: A Veteran Meteorologist Exposes the Global Warming Scam
https://amzn.to/3Mk5Ffo
DESCRIPTION: Those now notorious intercepted emails documenting leading scientists conspiring to squelch global-warming skeptics and falsifying data proved exactly what Brian Sussman has been saying for years. Climategate is intended for anyone who has ever expressed skepticism about the clamorous environmentalist claims that the Earth is in peril because of mankind's appetite for carbon-based fuels. By tracing the origins of the current climate scare, Sussman guides the reader from the diabolical minds of Marx and Engles in the 1800s, to the global governance machinations of the United Nations today.

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