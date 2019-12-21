© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Naomi Seibt vs. Greta Thunberg: Whom Should We Trust? (MIRRORED)
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
597 views • December 21, 2019
Naomi Seibt vs. Greta Thunberg: Whom Should We Trust? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Heartland Institute at:-
https://youtu.be/Tq4fJdjt_vM
Greta Thunberg took the world by storm with her doomsday climate predictions. Naomi Seibt, a rising star, advocates for proper scientific discourse over climate change. Who seems like the more reasonable advocate to you?
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Heartland Institute at:-
https://youtu.be/Tq4fJdjt_vM
Greta Thunberg took the world by storm with her doomsday climate predictions. Naomi Seibt, a rising star, advocates for proper scientific discourse over climate change. Who seems like the more reasonable advocate to you?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.