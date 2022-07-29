JEWS' NEWS, Dianna with Jim, Joe and Diane, July 28, 2022

Another lively discussion of weekly happenings, holocaust education series, review of some clips, of the ONE-THIRD of the HOLOCAUST with Denier Bud.

Actually the band of brothers and sisters here discuss lots of topics starting out with the covid nonsense, Jim discusses what happened to him going to the doctor. I bring up the monkey pox perversion of the gays getting it. We bring up the Holocaust and the nonsense going on with that showing FACTS vs fallacies especially with the Holocaust story of Treblinka ..Lots of good educational material here plus some good humor to keep us going….I show how the Jews hijacked our Constitution which will surprise many…that link is here for the source of my viewpoint with this excellent article…





http://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/BlvcOnline/biblelaw-constitutionalism-pt9.html



Enjoy because we are probably the only 100% TRUTHERS on our topics most so called truthers, pastors, politicians, news outlets, social discussion sites will never touch…we don’t claim we know everything but we want the freedom to talk about topics most outlets ban because of Jewish censorship…come out of your comfort zones people….