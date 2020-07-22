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Italian Police Are On Their A-Game
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39 views • July 22, 2020
Over the last few days The Curator has shared a few stories that show Italian police have been on their A Game in the apprehension of garbage humans.
I am but one of the congregants of The Meat Cathedral and our sole purpose is to give you the knowledge of the real world that surrounds us.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
Nothing To See Here's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nothing_to_see_here/
LINKS:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/07/dozens-arrested-italo-swiss-sting-ndrangheta-mafia-200721085045852.html
https://www.rt.com/news/495310-italy-child-abuse-sect/
https://www.euronews.com/2020/07/17/italian-police-intercept-coffee-beans-stuffed-with-cocaine
I am but one of the congregants of The Meat Cathedral and our sole purpose is to give you the knowledge of the real world that surrounds us.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
Nothing To See Here's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nothing_to_see_here/
LINKS:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/07/dozens-arrested-italo-swiss-sting-ndrangheta-mafia-200721085045852.html
https://www.rt.com/news/495310-italy-child-abuse-sect/
https://www.euronews.com/2020/07/17/italian-police-intercept-coffee-beans-stuffed-with-cocaine
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