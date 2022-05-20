Russian Military Officer Kills His Own Wounded Soldiers Rather Than Treat Them

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05/17/2022 A group of arrested Russian soldiers said a Russian military officer shot wounded Russian soldiers. They were not told the truth and mistakenly thought they went to Ukraine as peacemakers, but turned out to be invaders and fascists, killing civilians