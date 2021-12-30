Farmers, Truckers Stopped As Food Supply Collapses

Christian Westbrook of Ice Age Farmer is back with this report about the engineered food crisis that was wargamed by John Podesta in 2015 and is now currently underway.It’s not just that access to food is being limited at the consumer level but also, the ability to produce food is being restricted.In Western Australia, grain sites are being closed to farmers who don’t produce proof of vaccination. Western Australia’s bulk grain handler, CBH has told 3,700 growers they will not be allowed to enter the site to deliver grain after the New Year unless they get their vaccination, locking farmers out of the market. They won’t accept delivery of massive amounts of grains, even as they have food shortages.And not only are they attacking at the consumer level and the producer levels, but everywhere in between.The new border restrictions between Canada and the US, starting in January imply that truckers won’t be allowed to take goods across the border unless they get their vaccines. Many truckers refuse to get vaccinated and many are just quitting.Westbrook says “The supply chain is being systematically dismantled and you can see it. You remember, we talked about the Port of Vancouver closing after the flooding there totally destroyed the railroads connecting the Port of Vancouver and the rest of Canada. They couldn’t get their grains or any crops to the the port to ship out to the rest of the world – Canada being one of the biggest exporters.”A visible symptom if this is in Japan, where McDonald’s is rationing french fries, because they receive their potatoes from Canada. Customers are only allowed to buy small fries.Westbrook explains, “What we’re not seeing is the myriad other purchasers in all sorts of countries including small countries that depend on these imports from Canada and the US…[some] countries are literally running out of food. Here’s one examplein Sri Lanka, where an official actually had the the gall to mention that: ‘Agriculture Secretary Warns of Food Crisis Before Being Promptly Removed from Office’....