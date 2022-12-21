【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Investigative Journalist Heather Mullins and Joshua Hillip on the CCP’s “1000 Talent Program” and Their United Front Work Department Operations

https://gnews.org/articles/607711
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Investigative journalist Heather Mullins and Joshua Hillip: The CCP is not playing by rules. They have all kinds of programs like “1000 talent program” , 973 program, 211 program and so on to just capture influential people in the country, using every means to compromise them to work for the CCP.
