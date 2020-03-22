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COVID 19 is NOT the End, but could it be TEOWAKI?
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17 views • March 22, 2020
The novel coronavirus called COVID-19 is wreaking havoc around the world. Many states of the USA as well as countries in Europe are on lockdown with shelter in place /shelter in residence requirements. In France, a form is required when you are not at your house. In Spain, drones are being used to warn people who are outside to got back to their homes--does that bring up feelings of 'Big Brother'? Italy, France, and other areas are using police and/or military force to encourage people to stay inside. According to the Bible could this be the end? If not, what has to happen first? Have the second and third of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse started their ride? Could COVID-19 be the fourth horseman? Why or why not? Could we be seeing The End of the World as We Know It (TEOTWAKI) like the R.E.M.'s 1987 single song discussed? Do Christians need to fear? What did Jesus teach? What did the Psalmist teach?
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