【Ukraine Rescue】04/18/2022 South Koreans Impressed by the Rescue Work of the NFSC

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【Ukrainian Rescue】04/18/2022 Our foreign fellow fighter interviewed a Korean lady who was surprised by the presence of Chinese on the front line of Medyka. She appreciates the new Chinese for the rescue operation. She knows what was going on in Shanghai, the terror in Shanghai and the war in Ukraine were the crimes of the dictatorial Communist Party.