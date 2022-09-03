Welcome To Proverbs Club.Prayers Of Fools Ignored By Jesus.

Proverbs 1:28-29 (NIV).

28 “Then they will call to me but I will not answer;

they will look for me but will not find me,

29 since they hated knowledge

and did not choose to fear the Lord.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Fools are godless and hate knowledge.

When they fail, Jesus will ignore their prayers.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8ae4s2

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