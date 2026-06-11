RT News - June 11 2026 6AM GMT

June 11, 2026

rt.com









Tehran says it has hit 18 US targets in the Middle East and vows to continue its response. That's after the Pentagon conducted a new round of attacks on Iran, with the US war secretary insisting military pressure and peace talks could go hand in hand. A dispute erupts between Washington and New Delhi, as three Indian sailors remain missing in the wake of a US missile strike on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Outrage rises on the streets of Kenya as the US sets up an Ebola quarantine facility intended for American citizens. Kenyans say Washington is putting their lives at risk by exposing their country to an outbreak of the deadly virus.





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