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Does God Reward People Who Seek Him?
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10 views • December 21, 2021
Does God reward people who seek him? What does it mean to seek God. The New Testament says that God will bless those who hunger and thirst after righteousness. So, we can confidently conclude that to seek God is synonymous with seeking righteousness. God will reward anyone who diligently seeks after rightousness.
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