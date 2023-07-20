Create New Account
Rep. Steube voices support for impeaching Biden, AG Garland, and FBI Director Wray
Rep. Steube voices support for impeaching Biden, AG Garland, and FBI Director Wray @RepGregSteube says he has signed impeachment resolutions for Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray and is currently working on a motion to impeach President Biden following violations of federal law.

