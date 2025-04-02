D is for DETERRENCE -- Not "Dignity," Whiners

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats and the left are whining about Kristi Noem going to El Salvador and filming in front of MS 13 gang members. The fact is, that the video is for deterrence, because we have a goal, and we have to achieve it, so don't give me this crap about dignity. Biden got us into this mess by opening the border intentionally.