A Mini Ice Age Cometh: Effects Through the Centuries (FULL PRESENTATION DAVID DUBYNE)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
AlternativeView.co.uk
•How Grand Solar Minimums have effected societies through the centuries
•Expected Changes in the Grand Solar Minimum and Media Distractions
•Leanest years globally for food production 2024-2032
•Cancelling waves in the Sun / Double Dynamo
•Chill of the Thermosphere
•Global Electric Circuit
•Plasma PetroglyphsMagnetic Polar Wander
•SWARM stops publishing data on how fast Earth’s magnetic poles are moving
•Cloud cells on our planet are moving and colliding in new areas
•Food production becoming unreliable as seasons are now inconsistent
•Where moisture will shift as Inter Tropical Convergence Zone moves
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
🔵 Avoid Paying UN Global Carbon Tax
New its Not CO2 its the Sun T-shirt
https://teespring.com/stores/adapt-2030
#2020forecast #jetstreams #solarcycle #crops #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
_______________________________________
*** Members Only Climate Preparedness Channels ***
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030
_______________________________________
*** PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ***
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com
_________________________________________
*** Video & Audio Content ***
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org
*** ADAPT 2030 NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ***
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030