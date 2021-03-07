The Cult of Lucifer, Crimes Against Humanity, film by Robert David Steele and Sacha Stone

The Cult of Lucifer, Crimes Against Humanity, film by Robert David Steele and Sacha StoneThe Cult of Lucifer: by Sacha Stone*Lucifer and His Cult are seeded within the emergence of the very idea of Time. Time itself demarcating the separation of souls from the eternal principle of Prior Unity.As we bravely seek to retrieve the story of CosmoGenesis we are required to journey through the mind across a labyrinthine ocean of myth and memory. A journey which requires that we suspend all fixed notions of reality and…more than that…prepare ourselves for a radical overhaul of our conceptual framework altogether.FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.