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DR. ANNE MCLOSKY SUSPENDED FOR WARNING COVID INJECTIONS DOING REAL HARM
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161 views • September 02, 2021
http://www.HowardNema.com A doctor in Northern Ireland has been suspended from practicing medicine after she warned of possible serious injuries being caused by experimental COVID 'vaccines.' The government's Health and Social Care Board has banned Dr. Anne McCloskey from working for health and social care services pending an investigation into claims she made about negative effects of COVID shots that she has observed, the Belfast Telegraph reports.
Dr. McCloskey, who has gained international prominence for her staunch opposition to global medical tyranny, recently posted a video on social media in which she warned COVID injections "are doing real harm."
YouTube deleted the original video but copies have been uploaded to other platforms.
Dr. McCloskey recounted treating "very many sick, distressed, traumatized people" during her most recent shifts, saying virtually all had received "two injections of an experimental genetic therapy."
She said most of her patients had accepted COVID jabs either due to professional advice – or after being "coerced, bribed, or bullied because of removal of their human rights and basic privileges, such as to travel or to meet with their friends and families."
McCloskey asserted that, while medical facilities in her region were seeing very little traffic at this time last year, this year is "very different."
Hospitals are now "jammed" with patients who are testing positive for COVID via PCR tests, despite receiving two doses of injections, she said.
McCloskey asserts the most distressing trend she has observed is the number of "healthy, previously fit" young people whose bodies are now damaged following injections of experimental drugs.
She shared multiple first-hand accounts of youths experiencing shocking medical complications while their doctors assured them there were no connections to shots they had recently received.
She urged viewers to become active in pushing back against medical tyranny, particularly in the interest of protecting children from suffering irreversible or fatal 'vaccine' injuries.
In March, Infowars Europe highlighted a powerful video released by the Freedom Alliance Island of Ireland featuring Dr. McCloskey.
"Across this island and across the world, there are millions of people who are awakening to the understanding that this current health crisis, this so-called 'pandemic,' is a trojan horse, which has been used to introduce a new era for humanity," Dr. McCloskey warned at the time.
"They are coming for you, your family, your jobs, your savings, your home, your pension, your culture, your freedom, your very way of life."
source: https://europe.infowars.com/irish-doctor-suspended-for-warning-covid-injections-doing-real-harm/
Dr. McCloskey, who has gained international prominence for her staunch opposition to global medical tyranny, recently posted a video on social media in which she warned COVID injections "are doing real harm."
YouTube deleted the original video but copies have been uploaded to other platforms.
Dr. McCloskey recounted treating "very many sick, distressed, traumatized people" during her most recent shifts, saying virtually all had received "two injections of an experimental genetic therapy."
She said most of her patients had accepted COVID jabs either due to professional advice – or after being "coerced, bribed, or bullied because of removal of their human rights and basic privileges, such as to travel or to meet with their friends and families."
McCloskey asserted that, while medical facilities in her region were seeing very little traffic at this time last year, this year is "very different."
Hospitals are now "jammed" with patients who are testing positive for COVID via PCR tests, despite receiving two doses of injections, she said.
McCloskey asserts the most distressing trend she has observed is the number of "healthy, previously fit" young people whose bodies are now damaged following injections of experimental drugs.
She shared multiple first-hand accounts of youths experiencing shocking medical complications while their doctors assured them there were no connections to shots they had recently received.
She urged viewers to become active in pushing back against medical tyranny, particularly in the interest of protecting children from suffering irreversible or fatal 'vaccine' injuries.
In March, Infowars Europe highlighted a powerful video released by the Freedom Alliance Island of Ireland featuring Dr. McCloskey.
"Across this island and across the world, there are millions of people who are awakening to the understanding that this current health crisis, this so-called 'pandemic,' is a trojan horse, which has been used to introduce a new era for humanity," Dr. McCloskey warned at the time.
"They are coming for you, your family, your jobs, your savings, your home, your pension, your culture, your freedom, your very way of life."
source: https://europe.infowars.com/irish-doctor-suspended-for-warning-covid-injections-doing-real-harm/
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