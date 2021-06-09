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Immunity, Infectious Disease, And Vaccination by Raymond Obomsawin
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76 views • June 09, 2021
Copy and pasted from original upload: Why do vaccines pose serious physical, mental, and behavioral dangers in humans? Get a historical overview of human attempts to create immunity artificially via vaccination and explore the issues surrounding these artificial attempts to protect human health
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