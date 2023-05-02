Discovered! When Was The Exodus? Part 2 - The Actual Year of the Exodus

The Exodus from Egypt is one of the greatest events in the history of the people of Israel. But in exactly which year did it happen? There are many theories. In this presentation using information from the Bible, a complete timeline is presented from the Year of Creation all the way to the destruction of Jerusalem by Babylon. As a result, a very important up coming date is becoming clear. This is one of the most important videos I've done to date.
