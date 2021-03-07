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Hypocritical Mayor of Chicago, Supports "Protests," But not by Her House; Get a Haircut Lori
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10 views • March 07, 2021
The hypocrisy of the left is so deep. Do you want to support "peaceful" protest, but the moment they come to your residence, you send out the police because the common man, your citizens, do not deserve equal treatment, yet you want us to trust you to usher in "equity" for all, equal outcomes.
Lori Lightfoot is an utter hypocrite, and the city of Chicago deserves no better. Besides, I thought these protests were supposed to be peaceful. Vote red.
#LoriLightfoot #Chicago #chicagoProtests
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Lori Lightfoot is an utter hypocrite, and the city of Chicago deserves no better. Besides, I thought these protests were supposed to be peaceful. Vote red.
#LoriLightfoot #Chicago #chicagoProtests
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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