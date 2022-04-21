TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour "Musk, Covid, and Brooklyn...April 17

Truth vs. NEW$ 2 (17 April 2022) Jim Fetzeer with Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seelinger.

Tech problems echo;, and, I couldn't post either Thumbnail I wanted:

Elon Musk has shaken up the "Twitter-verse" by making an offer to buy 100% of its stock at a premium price to create a true "free speech" platform in America as a privately-owned company.,



The Board of Directors has responded by means of a "poison pill", which is detrimental to the value of twitter. stock and which may have legal repercussions, when they act contrary to the financial best-interests of their stockholders.

The DOD issued grants for research on COVID-19 (by the name) before the disease had been officially announced to even exist and before the WHO gave it the name "COVID-19", where the grant was for bio-lab research in Ukraine!

Dr. Brian Ardis, who is a chiropractor, has caused ripples by suggesting that (synthetic) snake venom has played a role in the COVID pandemic by inducing symptoms similar to those of COVID and motivating people afflicted to go to hospitals, where their fates have been sealed.



His interviews with Stew Peters and with Mike Adams--as well as my own with James McCanney--suggest he may be right, where the venom was encapsulated to prevent it from prematurely dissolving in water and delivered by drinking.

A garrish, even grotesque, Holocaust Memorial near Westminster Abby has been defeated by the High Court, which was a most appropriate outcome.

(For those who want to know more, check out my "The Holocaust Narrative: Politics trumps Science", on my blog and elsewhere.) And ...

We have another staged event in Brooklyn, where the cameras were not working, the suspect is said to have fired 33 shots,

There was no blood until it was put down, and some crisis actors played more than one role. Anticipate more of the same from now until the Mid-Term elections in November.