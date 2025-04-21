"Justice for MS 13! We are ALL MS 13!" Chant Compassionate + TOLERANT Democrats

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chris Van Hollen fights for the release of an MS 13 gangbanger, claiming he didn't get due process, yet cares nothing for the lack of due process given to the January 6 defendants, or our current president, Donald Trump. I hope the Democrats keep advocating on behalf of gangbangers, so that the whole world can see more easily just how rotten their ideology is.