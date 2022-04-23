0422-2022-ARE YOU BEING PLAYED? NICOTINE, POISON, PATENTS, AND DISINFO?

Lynn discusses what nicotine has to do with patent information shared by Karen Kingston on venom peptides. She also shares statistics on coal fired plants and media disinfo given to people in our country. She shares an excellent savings for you in for the remainder of April, 2022 on “The Protectors.” Be prepared and check the videos below regarding that:1--Stew Peters Karen Kingston short interview with Karen’s pointed questions. Regarding patents--0420-20222--William Mount =short video on grain ships leaving the country….3—Are Arson Teams Burning Down American Food Production Infrastructure—Mike Adams (go to around 40 minutes for a list of fires)See the many helpful blogs on our website—the most current blog titles are on the right side of the home page. You can scroll down the blog page to all the titles that have been done. Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website. And find out how you can save 30% in March, 2022!If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.