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AGENDA 21 HUNGER GAMES
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105 views • October 18, 2021
Agenda 21 - Extract from a conference by Henry LAMB in 1996
nobody came to come and yet we are in the middle of it. Stagflation is ongoing, stock market crash alerts have been given, shortages are slowly starting in Europe. A new variant pretext will come to accentuate all this shortly.
Over time, people have tried to warn mankind about what is coming. We come back to the greatest "conspiracy" of yesteryear, now visionaries with Henry Lamb (http://www.sustainingamerica.com/2017/11/01/henry-lamp-biodiversity/), executive vice president of "Environmental Conservation Organization" and founder of "Sovereignty International", a man who really wanted to preserve life in all its forms.
👉 Preparing a food supply is always a good operation since everything you buy today will be much more expensive tomorrow.
nobody came to come and yet we are in the middle of it. Stagflation is ongoing, stock market crash alerts have been given, shortages are slowly starting in Europe. A new variant pretext will come to accentuate all this shortly.
Over time, people have tried to warn mankind about what is coming. We come back to the greatest "conspiracy" of yesteryear, now visionaries with Henry Lamb (http://www.sustainingamerica.com/2017/11/01/henry-lamp-biodiversity/), executive vice president of "Environmental Conservation Organization" and founder of "Sovereignty International", a man who really wanted to preserve life in all its forms.
👉 Preparing a food supply is always a good operation since everything you buy today will be much more expensive tomorrow.
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