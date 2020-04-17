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Peter Hitchens Hysterical reaction to Covid19 & public support of lockdown is scary & dangerous (MIRRORED)
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62 views • April 17, 2020
Peter Hitchens Hysterical reaction to Covid19 & public support of lockdown is scary & dangerous (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel New Culture Forum Channel at:-
https://youtu.be/ogeVM3JsJoM

This week on #SWYSI, Peter Hitchens attacks the UK government's Coronavirus lockdown policy ("the Great Panic") and explains why its enthusiastic embrace by the British public disturbs him greatly. From the outset, Hitchens maintained that restricting civil liberties, locking down a healthy population, and stalling a healthy economy are very dangerous -- and reckless -- activities that risk irreparable harm to individuals, society and the nation. Indeed, he argues that they are a threat to our very way of life.

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