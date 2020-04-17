© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter Hitchens Hysterical reaction to Covid19 & public support of lockdown is scary & dangerous (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • April 17, 2020
Peter Hitchens Hysterical reaction to Covid19 & public support of lockdown is scary & dangerous (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel New Culture Forum Channel at:-
https://youtu.be/ogeVM3JsJoM
This week on #SWYSI, Peter Hitchens attacks the UK government's Coronavirus lockdown policy ("the Great Panic") and explains why its enthusiastic embrace by the British public disturbs him greatly. From the outset, Hitchens maintained that restricting civil liberties, locking down a healthy population, and stalling a healthy economy are very dangerous -- and reckless -- activities that risk irreparable harm to individuals, society and the nation. Indeed, he argues that they are a threat to our very way of life.
---------------
SUBSCRIBE:
If you are enjoying the show, please subscribe to our channel on YouTube (click the Subscribe Button underneath the video and then Click on the Bell icon next to it to make sure you Receive All Notifications)
AUDIO:
If you prefer Audio you can subscribe on itunes or Soundcloud.
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-923838732
itunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/so-what-youre-saying-is/id1454511530?mt=2
SUPPORT/DONATE:
"So What You're Saying Is.." is still very new and to continue to produce quality programming we need your support. Your donations will help ensure the show not only continues but can grow into a major online platform challenging the cultural orthodoxies dominant in our institutions, public life and media.
PAYPAL/ CARD PAYMENTS - ONE TIME & MONTHLY:
You can donate in a variety of ways via our website: http://www.newcultureforum.org.uk/
It is set up to accept one time and monthly donations.
ABOUT THE SHOW:
So What You're Saying Is... (SWYSI) is a weekly discussion show with experts and significant figures from the political, cultural and academic worlds.
The host is Peter Whittle (@PRWhittle), Founder & Director of The New Culture Forum, a Westminster-based think tank that seeks to challenge the cultural orthodoxies dominant in the media, academia, and British culture / society at large.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Web: http://www.newcultureforum.org.uk
F: https://www.facebook.com/NCultureForum/
Y: http://www.youtube.com/c/NewCultureForum
T: http://www.twitter.com/NewCultureForum (@NewCultureForum)
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel New Culture Forum Channel at:-
https://youtu.be/ogeVM3JsJoM
This week on #SWYSI, Peter Hitchens attacks the UK government's Coronavirus lockdown policy ("the Great Panic") and explains why its enthusiastic embrace by the British public disturbs him greatly. From the outset, Hitchens maintained that restricting civil liberties, locking down a healthy population, and stalling a healthy economy are very dangerous -- and reckless -- activities that risk irreparable harm to individuals, society and the nation. Indeed, he argues that they are a threat to our very way of life.
---------------
SUBSCRIBE:
If you are enjoying the show, please subscribe to our channel on YouTube (click the Subscribe Button underneath the video and then Click on the Bell icon next to it to make sure you Receive All Notifications)
AUDIO:
If you prefer Audio you can subscribe on itunes or Soundcloud.
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-923838732
itunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/so-what-youre-saying-is/id1454511530?mt=2
SUPPORT/DONATE:
"So What You're Saying Is.." is still very new and to continue to produce quality programming we need your support. Your donations will help ensure the show not only continues but can grow into a major online platform challenging the cultural orthodoxies dominant in our institutions, public life and media.
PAYPAL/ CARD PAYMENTS - ONE TIME & MONTHLY:
You can donate in a variety of ways via our website: http://www.newcultureforum.org.uk/
It is set up to accept one time and monthly donations.
ABOUT THE SHOW:
So What You're Saying Is... (SWYSI) is a weekly discussion show with experts and significant figures from the political, cultural and academic worlds.
The host is Peter Whittle (@PRWhittle), Founder & Director of The New Culture Forum, a Westminster-based think tank that seeks to challenge the cultural orthodoxies dominant in the media, academia, and British culture / society at large.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Web: http://www.newcultureforum.org.uk
F: https://www.facebook.com/NCultureForum/
Y: http://www.youtube.com/c/NewCultureForum
T: http://www.twitter.com/NewCultureForum (@NewCultureForum)
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.