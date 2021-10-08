CIA USE ECUADORIAN PROVOCATEURS TO VIOLENTLY ATTACK INJURE & BLOCK MEDICAL TREATMENT IN ECUADOR

THERE IS NO LEGAL APPLICATION FOR CIA DoD MIND CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES BECAUSE CIA DIA TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL OPERATIVES (HIVE MIND TEAMS) CANNOT TELL IF YOUR THOUGHTS ARE TRUE OR FALSEThere is no legal application for this system or anything generated by it. They will only capture what they want to abuse you with and when they decide to 'censor' your thoughts they will force you into an abusive or incoherent thought pattern using the injection and blocking methodsThese people are not concerned with legal constraints or any particularly acceptable way of life. They simply use anything you enjoy, hate or appreciate to abuse you regardless of your behavior so if they give you a compliment, realize that they are only doing it to see how you will respond when they turn around to negate it and torture you nightly. In other words, the Organized Stalking is being used to establish MEMORY ANCHORSNone of what these CIA DoD Operatives are collecting could ever be used in a case against you in a court of lawLINK TO ASYLUM CLAIM OF BRYAN TEW IN ECUADOR THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGE ILLEGALLY DENIED & LAWYER DIEGO CORRAL CORRUPTEDEvery piece of information collected by their system can be considered falsified and/or fabricated because the system is designed to continuously provide 'suggestions' according to data which has been previously collected about your current activity and the accuracy of the reference descriptions [definitions] is extremely low since the attackers don't really care about truth and the system will fabricate statements and/or imagery while they are abusing you. The fabrications are generally the result of misinterpretation of references and emotional indicators as well as distortion of 'injection feedback' in addition to false entries added manually by the attackers as a result of their inability to understand what they are viewing or their malintent.There is no reliable way for the attackers to determine what is true even if they try to apply their observations to the aforementioned indicators. An attempt to prove guilt with their mind control system would be the equivalent to a cop dropping a gun at a crime scene and claiming it belonged to some individual who happened to be passing by: RANDOM and FALSIFIED!Everything they do is a game of DECEPTION and MANIPULATION, nothing more. Do not accept anything they say as truth and do not acknowledge anything the system interrogates you about as truth. The system will take random bits of anything it captures through your senses and fabricate stories which they will use to harass and interrogate you with no intention other than to distract and torture you into submission to the system's influence.Remote Neural Manipulation is accomplished via their system's ability to interpret your thoughts and is wholly dependent on its ability to predict and influence your 'reference choices' or 'impulse sequencing' during thought composition. The system maps patterns with impulses and identifiers (evoked potentials) and uses statistical data about your 'composition habits' to predict how you will think or act as you begin to formulate thoughts or prepare to act. The system's ability to define and map these references intelligibly depends on your cooperation [or ignorance] and the attackers' ability to make sense of what they see visually or what they can guess based on your past activityEssentially, they have turned the brain of the mind control victim into their very own visual, verbal and auditive communications system by a science called 'PSYCHOPHYSICS' and a technology called 'PSYCHOTRONICS'!ALL CIA DoD MIND CONTROL PROGRAMS ARE THREE CATEGORIES:1. CENSORSHIP2. MEMORY MANAGEMENT3. DIRECT BEHAVIORAL CONTROLPeople who take a stand and try to oppose this evil are labeled by our government as dissidents and are punished or summarily killed. Many are victimized by the government by being forcibly and falsely misdiagnosed with a mental illness so that they are not taken seriously, pushed to the margins of society or altogether removed from society, with their credibility destroyed so no one will believe them. That is why the torture is designed to be so brutal, precisely so that no one will believe it is happening. Their whole lives are completely destroyed because they somehow became a threat to our Orwellian societyCIA & DIA Hive Mind Teams use this technology to covertly debilitate people using directed energy weapons, such as microwaves, to slowly degrade their minds or other internal organs until they die or become incapacitated. They have done this with me continually for years targeting my internal organs. The point at which the victim dies or becomes incapacitated by this technology is an important metric in their research and development into how to SILENTLY ASSASSINATE people THROUGH ADAPTIVE NETWORKS (S.A.T.A.N.) such as by heart attack, stroke, etc