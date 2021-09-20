© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nurse Testifies: COVID-19 Pandemic was a PCR Test Scamdemic
Follow
2
Share
Report
80 views • September 20, 2021
(Sept 19, 2021) Whistleblower Albert Spence, a nurse for 31 years, gives his public testimony before the South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee -- Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee: Public Testimony on Therapeutic Options for Individuals with COVID-19.
According to Albert Spence the PCR test cycles were cranked up for all of 2020 to generate COVID false positives and fear, then cranked down on Jan. 20, 2021 per CDC guidelines to greatly reduce the COVID-19 cases during the CV-19 vaccine roll-out. He was instructed to administer the deadly drug Remdesivir, and to keep the COVID patients languishing inactive in bed. The end result being they quickly developed pneumonia and needed to be put on a ventilator to die.
He regretfully states, "I euthanized people... I’m the guy (doing what I was told) pushing the button like in the gas chambers at Auschwitz."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-p869PFCNMY
According to Albert Spence the PCR test cycles were cranked up for all of 2020 to generate COVID false positives and fear, then cranked down on Jan. 20, 2021 per CDC guidelines to greatly reduce the COVID-19 cases during the CV-19 vaccine roll-out. He was instructed to administer the deadly drug Remdesivir, and to keep the COVID patients languishing inactive in bed. The end result being they quickly developed pneumonia and needed to be put on a ventilator to die.
He regretfully states, "I euthanized people... I’m the guy (doing what I was told) pushing the button like in the gas chambers at Auschwitz."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-p869PFCNMY
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.