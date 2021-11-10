Vaccine Mandate Protest in Bay Area Calif

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A protest held at San Jose city hall was just one of many across the state, with protesters voicing concerns over the threat posed to freedom of individual choice. In particular parents flagged concerns about a push to vaccinate their children.
In the video aired by NTD news, protesters question the side-effects and argued for the freedom to choose. One protester interviewed referred to knowing two people who had died after taking the jab.
The protests follow on from California becoming the first state in the US to announce plans requiring student vaccinations.