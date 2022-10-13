Create New Account
And We Know 10.12.2022 DEMS in PANIC MODE everywhere, YOUNG folks WAKING UP to UKRAINE, ELECTION, CLIMATE HOAX and
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
LT of And We Know


October 12, 2022

We will look into the fear of those DEMS running for election, the DURHAM probe and sneaky lie by Fox News, more on the FAKE NEWS covering up for UKRAINE in the past, schools forcing MED students to bow to CRT, Climate hoax push, and more.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1no9ac-10.12.22-dems-in-panic-mode-everywhere-young-folks-waking-up-to-ukraine-ele.html


fake newscurrent eventsdemocratspoliticslieselectionpanicrussiarepublicansdeep statechristianfox newsglobalistswardemsdurhamukrainecommunistsschoolsprobeclimate hoaxcrtltand we knowmed students

