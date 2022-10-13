And We Know 10.12.2022 DEMS in PANIC MODE everywhere, YOUNG folks WAKING UP to UKRAINE, ELECTION, CLIMATE HOAX and

LT of And We Know





October 12, 2022

We will look into the fear of those DEMS running for election, the DURHAM probe and sneaky lie by Fox News, more on the FAKE NEWS covering up for UKRAINE in the past, schools forcing MED students to bow to CRT, Climate hoax push, and more.



Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1no9ac-10.12.22-dems-in-panic-mode-everywhere-young-folks-waking-up-to-ukraine-ele.html



