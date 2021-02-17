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Dick Morris: Get ready for Trump's next move
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290 views • February 17, 2021
Presidential political advisor and longtime Trump confidant Dick Morris speaks about what former president Trump is feeling lately and how he may continue to affect the Republican party and political landscape as a whole going forward. - with Newmsax TV's Heather Childers and Joe Pinion
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