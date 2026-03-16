Russia: Night strikes by Armed Forces of Ukraine on the "Yugnefteprodukt" oil depot in Labinsk, Krasnodar Krai in Russia

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The consequences of the night strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the "Yugnefteprodukt" oil depot in Labinsk, Krasnodar Krai in Russia.
Judging by the footage shot by local residents and published by the enemy, the fire is very serious. (wind is a problem)
Adding:
💥 Ukrainian channels report fires and power outages after the strikes in Zaporozhye (video too short)
💥 Explosions reported in Kiev