Donetsk Referendum 2014 & Today

In 2014, most regions in the East and South of Ukraine had referendums to be independent and join Russia. The biggest were Donetsk and Lughansk. What we heard at the time was that they asked Moscow to accept them into Russia as they accepted Crimea. However, we read from TASS in May of 2014 that Moscow had not received any requests which was not true. It seemed Russia wanted to keep Ukraine unified. Russia did not have its super weapons yet and Putin's advisor did not want a confrontation with NATO at the time.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.