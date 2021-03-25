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The Highwire with Del Bigtree
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
27930 subscribers
MERCOLA: “THE PROBLEM IS THE TECHNOCRATS”
Natural health heavy-weight, Dr Joseph Mercola, pulls the curtain back on what he thinks is truly going on with “The Great Reset.” Plus, his top tips on getting healthier, starting RIGHT NOW.
#WEF #TheGreatReset #DrMercola #HealthFreedom #Technocrats #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: March 23, 2021