Chinese Chip Industry in Crisis with Industry Leaders Arrested and out of Contact

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https://gnews.org/post/p16wq3a2c
08/09/2022 Chinese chip industry has faced a severe crisis. Leaders in the Chinese chip field have been arrested and are out of contact. Chinese authorities have invested vast amounts of money in chips, but the chips were never produced and the money has disappeared