[Streamed live on Jul 26, 2022] CuttingEdge Afternoon Conversation w/BF Field Journal’s Scott Carpenter

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7/26/2022 Tuesday Live Stream12NoonEST/11amCST
Scott is a #Sasquatch researcher. Based on his research ( I agree) he believes these creatures we call Sasquatch/Bigfoot are actually a #Nephilim. A creature that was created when Fallen Angels procreated with human women. Scott lays out his case for this opinion inhis latest book "The Nephilim Among Us Updated". During his research he have encountered many "cryptid" creatures to include: #Dogman, Gray Aliens, Cloaked Entities, Orbs, the Little People, and Sasquatch.
Scott Carpenter’s Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/joebblack1963/about
Previous shows with Scott: CuttingEdge Special: Be Aware You Are In The Nephilim's Environment & There Are Rules https://youtu.be/MF9VQl6LzBA
CuttingEdge Special: Sasquatch Over A Decade Of Obtained Evidence w/ Scott Carpenter https://youtu.be/HS2noVbCb48
CuttingEdge Special QnA: Bigfoot DNA Evidence Confirms Human Hybrid Creature
https://youtu.be/7oiujOfFMnc
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