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[Streamed live on Jul 26, 2022] CuttingEdge Afternoon Conversation w/BF Field Journal’s Scott Carpenter
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23 views • August 09, 2022

7/26/2022 Tuesday Live Stream12NoonEST/11amCST

Scott is a #Sasquatch researcher. Based on his research ( I agree) he believes these creatures we call Sasquatch/Bigfoot are actually a #Nephilim. A creature that was created when Fallen Angels procreated with human women. Scott lays out his case for this opinion inhis latest book "The Nephilim Among Us Updated". During his research he have encountered many "cryptid" creatures to include: #Dogman, Gray Aliens, Cloaked Entities, Orbs, the Little People, and Sasquatch.


Scott Carpenter’s Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/joebblack1963/about


Previous shows with Scott: CuttingEdge Special: Be Aware You Are In The Nephilim's Environment & There Are Rules https://youtu.be/MF9VQl6LzBA


CuttingEdge Special: Sasquatch Over A Decade Of Obtained Evidence w/ Scott Carpenter https://youtu.be/HS2noVbCb48



CuttingEdge Special QnA: Bigfoot DNA Evidence Confirms Human Hybrid Creature

https://youtu.be/7oiujOfFMnc


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Keywords
sciencebibletechnologynephilimhybridsgeneticssasquatchbig footseed war
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