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FLOSHA: Gov. DeSantis Says FL May Opt Out of OSHA to Bypass Vaccine Mandate
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242 views • November 12, 2021
Today on TruNews, Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has a plan to bypass President Joe Biden’s unlawful national vaccine mandate. Mr. Biden is using the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration as the enforcement mechanism to force all employers in America with 100 or more employees to order their employees to be vaccinated. Florida plans to ditch OSHA and start its own agency.
Accusations by Project Veritas lawyers say that the FBI is tipping off the media to raids and investigations. School board leaders are creating Bolshevik-style dossiers on parents to silence their criticisms of Communist-inspired controls.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/12/21
Accusations by Project Veritas lawyers say that the FBI is tipping off the media to raids and investigations. School board leaders are creating Bolshevik-style dossiers on parents to silence their criticisms of Communist-inspired controls.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/12/21
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