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UNREAL. Psaki Defends Biden’s ANTI-American UN Ambassador After She Smeared the USA
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20 views • April 21, 2021
Chris Donaldson from Trending Politics reports, Joe Biden has used incredibly poor judgment with many of his appointments, to say the least. In fact, the remarks from his brand new UN ambassador that America is racist to the core speaks volumes about his administration.
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