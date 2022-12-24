Introducing...Tannie Sam!

Landon interviews Tannie (Auntie) Sam from the boots-on-the-ground SAVETHEM team in South Africa. Sam is a field investigator, victim care specialist, and legal attache, amongst other things. We all can learn a lot from her experiences in the field.
