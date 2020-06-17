BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Answers for our Time: June 17 2020 - Daniel 3:3 "They are all in it Together"
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
152 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
82 views • June 19, 2022

Join Shane & Jessica Knocks they minister from the 91st Psalms and apply it to our present day situation, whilst with 2nd Lt. Scott Bennett of shellgameWhistleblower.com provides a powerful 'Mandatory Judicial Notice in case its required for our future protection.

"Be advised you are hereby served with legal notice; I do not recognise your authority. I do not give you authority; I am a free man created by God and my rights are given by him and you have nothing to say in the matter. You do not control them; you do not control me. I'm a free man walking among this this earth on this land and I'm breathing fresh air and doing what God created me to do.  I have nothing to do with you or your systems or licences or your profiles or anything else that is not me; that is for some one else; you do not tell me anything, so be advised.  I hereby serve you legal notice if you interfere with my rights or interfere with me in any way shape or form for exercising my liberty. You and your family individually and as an organisation; you as a police man you as a individual man will be held legally liable and can be fined and criminally prosecuted in criminal case and a civil case for deprivation or rights under colour of law. In America US code 18241 18242

Please email: [email protected] for 'Mandatory Judicial Notice. 


Please consider also subscribing to our other platforms: - Youtube Channel: Majority of programs are available: https://youtube.com/channel/UCjuuiJf9ITFV-VctouHxVbQ

- Jessica Knock Face Book Profile: https://www.facebook.com/JessicaLAknock or Eating Wild Honey and Locusts FB Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/331525282199294/?ref=share




Keywords
constitutionrightsscott bennetthuman rightsviolationsfederal lawpublic servantshane and jessica knockshellgamewhistleblowermandatory judicial noticefiduciary agentlegal dutycrimes punishable against humanity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
Discovery of the decade: 1,400-year-old lost tomb of the &#8220;cloud people&#8221; unearthed in Mexico

Discovery of the decade: 1,400-year-old lost tomb of the “cloud people” unearthed in Mexico

Jacob Thomas
Data Center Moratoriums Quadruple to 374 as Local Opposition Mounts Ahead of Midterms, Wells Fargo Report Shows

Data Center Moratoriums Quadruple to 374 as Local Opposition Mounts Ahead of Midterms, Wells Fargo Report Shows

Edison Reed
Twenty-five years of &#8220;temporary&#8221;: how 9/11 built a surveillance state Americans never voted for

Twenty-five years of “temporary”: how 9/11 built a surveillance state Americans never voted for

Lance D Johnson
Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Singapore Considers Chemical Castration as Molestation Cases Rise

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy