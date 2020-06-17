Answers for our Time: June 17 2020 - Daniel 3:3 "They are all in it Together"

Join Shane & Jessica Knocks they minister from the 91st Psalms and apply it to our present day situation, whilst with 2nd Lt. Scott Bennett of shellgameWhistleblower.com provides a powerful 'Mandatory Judicial Notice in case its required for our future protection.

"Be advised you are hereby served with legal notice; I do not recognise your authority. I do not give you authority; I am a free man created by God and my rights are given by him and you have nothing to say in the matter. You do not control them; you do not control me. I'm a free man walking among this this earth on this land and I'm breathing fresh air and doing what God created me to do. I have nothing to do with you or your systems or licences or your profiles or anything else that is not me; that is for some one else; you do not tell me anything, so be advised. I hereby serve you legal notice if you interfere with my rights or interfere with me in any way shape or form for exercising my liberty. You and your family individually and as an organisation; you as a police man you as a individual man will be held legally liable and can be fined and criminally prosecuted in criminal case and a civil case for deprivation or rights under colour of law. In America US code 18241 18242





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