The Nephilim: Giants Survived the Flood
Legends tell of mountains as the petrified remains of ancient giants and world trees long forgotten by time. Rhese jagged peaks and stump like formations are remnants of a primeval world where giants roamed, and towering trees stretched between heaven and earth...
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Introduction
1:58 Stone Tree
7:10 World Tree
12:42 Stone Giant
16:16 The Truth
20:33 Fantasy
24:37 Ireland
32:55 Onodrim
36:21 Scripture
40:24 Conclusion