The European Mirage

The Outdated Allure Of Europe

* Libs envy Europe’s acceptance of mediocrity.

* Merkel was a disaster, but the incompetents loved her.

* Europe is collapsing before our eyes.

* Green policies are killing Europe — so of course the left wants them here.

* Gas rationing coming to a pump near you?

* Trump predicted EU would be slaves to Russian energy.

* Why does the left want to be more like Europe?

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 21 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309860280112

