The European Mirage

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The Outdated Allure Of Europe
* Libs envy Europe’s acceptance of mediocrity.
* Merkel was a disaster, but the incompetents loved her.
* Europe is collapsing before our eyes.
* Green policies are killing Europe — so of course the left wants them here.
* Gas rationing coming to a pump near you?
* Trump predicted EU would be slaves to Russian energy.
* Why does the left want to be more like Europe?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 21 July 2022